India’s tech firms embraced AI to boost efficiency. So why aren’t the productivity gains showing up yet?
India’s tech industry is investing in AI to stay competitive, but the payoff is proving elusive. The problem may not be the technology itself, but the way work is structured. Unless firms re-imagine value creation from first principles, the benefits of AI may fail to surface.
India’s infotech services industry finds itself in a moment of reckoning. The latest quarterly earnings from leading players tell a consistent story: of muted revenue growth and stubbornly flat margins accompanied by large deal wins. Clients are demanding up to 30-40% fee discounts, arguing that efficiency gains from AI should directly flow into lower delivery costs.