The message is clear: the window for an incremental uplift has closed. AI adoption is not about sprinkling more tools across delivery, but about redesigning work from the ground up. Leaders who view it merely as a cost play will capture short-term savings at best. The true promise of AI lies in value maximization, opening up entirely new sources of value, creating business models, client solutions and competitive edges that did not exist before. Meaningful AI adoption, thus, is not about doing the same work cheaper, but about doing work in a fundamentally different manner.