India’s IT services industry could get a slice of the AI revenue pie as value migrates to what it excels at

Open-weight artificial intelligence (AI) models let developers download the trained model, run it on their own infrastructure and adapt it for their applications. Proprietary models, by contrast, remain under the provider’s control and are accessed as a service.
The distinction matters because the capability gap is narrowing sharply. On the Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, the leading open-weight model, Kimi K3, scores 60 against 63 for Claude Opus 5. Open models are no longer far behind the proprietary frontier on broad benchmarks.