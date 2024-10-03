India’s growth prospects in 2024-25 are getting difficult to estimate
Summary
- RBI’s growth projection has been hedged by warnings about global uncertainties. While India can do little about foreign factors like war, there’s much within the country to be fixed, ranging from public safety and construction quality to skill mismatches in our jobs market.
The official GDP growth estimate of 6.7% for the first quarter of 2024-25 issued at the end of August was below expectations. For the record, the latest projection of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its 8 August monetary policy statement stood at 7.2% for the current year, of which the first quarter was projected at 7.1%, with a pick-up in subsequent quarters.