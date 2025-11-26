S. Mahendra Dev: India’s labour codes aren't just pro- workers and growth, they aim to deliver on multiple counts
The labour codes aim to make employment generation sustainable by reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens while prioritizing worker welfare. Simplifying compliance and expanding social security supports investment and formalization and could yield a labour market that’s more efficient and equitable.
India’s demographic dividend requires turning our working-age population into a productive workforce. For labour-intensive manufacturing and services to expand, it is essential that labour as a factor of production is composed of productive individuals who are equipped to take advantage of the opportunities offered by high economic growth.