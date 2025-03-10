Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | India’s lentils tariff: Half a surprise
Summary
- Import duty upped from zero to 10% may look odd in today’s trade context, but seems in line with a lentils self-sufficiency plan. Free markets, of course, seem to be on nobody’s mind nowadays.
Amid global tariff flux and confusion over aims, India has made a relatively straightforward move. It has levied a 10% import duty on lentils, allowed in duty-free earlier, while extending a zero-rate on yellow peas till 31 May.
