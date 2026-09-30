India’s liquidity upswell: What should the central bank’s monetary policy committee do?

Next Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in particular, must try and make sense of India’s matrix of macro data and decide whether monetary policy has a role to play.
Next Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in particular, must try and make sense of India’s matrix of macro data and decide whether monetary policy has a role to play.
Should it carry on as before and hold policy interest rates steady? Or signal discomfort with today’s macro scenario and act to tighten credit? It’s a tough call.
Should it carry on as before and hold policy interest rates steady? Or signal discomfort with today’s macro scenario and act to tighten credit? It’s a tough call.
In the US, Europe and Japan, central banks have tightened policy. The Fed has hiked rates amid robust economic growth, while the European Central Bank has done likewise even though growth has been slow. In Japan, rates have been raised to a 31-year high. In all three cases, hikes were driven by a need to get inflation under control.
In India, likewise, complexities abound. On one hand, RBI has sold bonds worth a net ₹1 trillion so far this financial year, its biggest annual net bond sale in more than a decade, to withdraw liquidity from a banking system flush with cash after it allowed lenders to raise dollars via a special window.
The surge in liquidity should have the central bank worried. RBI’s concessional forex swap facility has given India significant near-term space to manage external pressures, but it is not a permanent solution. Indeed, balance-of-payments pressures are likely to persist as global interest rates rise and intensify competition for foreign capital.
On the other hand, signs of surplus liquidity are visible in India’s market for public issues of equity as well as in credit markets. How else can one explain a red-hot primary market while the secondary market remains listless? Or bank credit growth running well ahead of deposits?
These trends have gained and lost strength in phases over the past two years, but remain broadly intact. On the equity front, the number of initial public offerings launched in September rose from 12 in 2024 to 32 in 2026, while issue amounts more than tripled from ₹11,058 crore to ₹39,018 crore, according to data from Prime Database.
Contrast this with the secondary market. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex was 15% below its level two years ago, with its most recent recovery thwarted by an oil shock and rising US bond yields (among other factors).
Meanwhile, India’s real economy seems to be hunky-dory. While GDP grew by a faster-than-anticipated 7.8% in the first quarter of 2026-27, industrial production rose 8% in August, up from 4.7% notched a year ago. As for inflation, while it’s rising, it remains within RBI’s target band.
On the face of it, things couldn’t be better. Except that these are times when things should be looking more dismal. Global oil prices have again gone above $100 a barrel, which is bad news for a country heavily dependent on energy imports. The Indian basket of crude oil has jumped over the past two months; it peaked at $131 per barrel and is now at $121.
In the US, 10-year Treasury bonds are trading above 5.2%, the highest in nearly two decades, while India’s 10-year government security trades at nearly 7.2%, the highest since April 2024. The rupee, which is hovering near 96 to the dollar, has weakened too.
In all this, what should RBI’s rate-setting panel do? The MPC could signal its disquiet with the central bank policy in play right now or content itself with a change in stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘withdrawal of accommodation.’ Either way, it will no longer do to sit on the sidelines and watch.