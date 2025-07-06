Green deficit: Indian logistics must clean up its act before time runs out
This crucial sector could let India’s growth story down if it doesn’t work fast to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It’s time for some serious financial remodelling to tackle this challenge.
India’s logistics sector stands at an inflexion point where the climate crisis has changed from an environmental concern to an existential business imperative. This is visible not just in flooded highways, buckled rail tracks and port shutdowns, but in the projection of $35 trillion in economic losses by 2070, equivalent to 12.5% of GDP that year, if climate risks go unaddressed. Timely climate action can transform these losses to $11 trillion in gains, according to Deloitte.