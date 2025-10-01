Haulage matters: The better we get at moving freight, the stronger India’s economy will be
Summary
Inland freight movers have long over-relied on India’s road networks, but increased railway haulage offers an opportunity to lower costs, gain efficiency and contain emissions. The Indian Railways has a key role in creating an ecosystem that delivers a vibrant market for private cargo services.
With global trade headwinds strengthening and India’s government blowing the Swadeshi bugle to double down on domestic drivers of economic expansion, enduring competitiveness is vital to success beyond the near term.
