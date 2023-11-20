India lost the World Cup, but it was probably not a loss for the economy
SummaryIt is indeed sad India did not win the World Cup, but the only clear losers here are those who hoped to ride a wave of nationalism
India lost the cricket World Cup, after powering through the tournament to reach the finals unbeaten. Then it lost, leaving millions of fans heartbroken. That said, there is no gainsaying that hosting the one-day cricket tournament, which takes place once every four years, has provided a boost to the Indian economy.