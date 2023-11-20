India lost the World Cup, but it was probably not a loss for the economy

The World Cup semifinals and the finals were festivals on par with Diwali. This not just in the cities that hosted the matches, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, respectively, but for most of the country, wherever audiences gathered in front of a screen, often in large gatherings at restaurants and pubs, apart from homes, on the one hand, and, on the other, the specially rigged match-watching venues with large screens, large crowds, beer to be guzzled and snacks to be munched on for the duration of the match, if not wolfed down.

