Edward Bernstein, an American economist, observed that inflation is ultimately a social tug of war; between those unwilling to relinquish their gains and those fighting for their fair share. This captures something that reams of economic data cannot. It describes the human experience behind violence in Manesar and Noida.
India’s low wages and high profits—why a moment of labour reckoning may be upon us
SummaryUnrest in Noida was a wake-up call. Industrial workers have not only seen their real wages stagnate for about a decade, but have been left largely helpless against the force of inflation. Here’s what could be done to address an unjust and risky imbalance.
Edward Bernstein, an American economist, observed that inflation is ultimately a social tug of war; between those unwilling to relinquish their gains and those fighting for their fair share. This captures something that reams of economic data cannot. It describes the human experience behind violence in Manesar and Noida.
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