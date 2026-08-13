Should India lower its age limit for key directorship roles? Don’t act in haste

A Parliamentary panel examining India’s Companies (Amendment) Bill has recommended reducing the minimum age for appointment as a managing director (MD) or whole-time director (WTD) from 21 years to 18. The committee reportedly had a consensus on this proposal.
Perhaps the rationale is to widen the pool of eligible candidates for senior management roles, especially in family-owned businesses and promoter-led companies that often groom the young early for leadership. It would also align India’s rules more closely with those in countries like the US, Germany and Australia.