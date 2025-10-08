Foreign investors have valid reasons to exit. The India Story needs to regain its charm
India’s macro fundamentals are strong, yet foreign investors are pulling back from Indian equities. As stocks stay relatively overvalued, AI disrupts IT jobs, private capital investment remains sluggish and the export outlook dims, our growth story must find fresh ideas or risk losing its lustre.
The contrast couldn’t be starker. India’s macro fundamentals are running at great—nay, near-ideal—levels. Retail inflation is low and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has just lowered its forecast for this financial year. The current account deficit (CAD) is holding at a comfortable 1% of GDP. The fisc is in good shape, with bond issuance for this year’s second half announced recently that confirms the government’s commitment towards its glide path of fiscal consolidation.