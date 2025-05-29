Mint Quick Edit | Industrial growth: A modest start
Data for April from India’s index of industrial production doesn’t offer much cause for cheer. Cheaper credit may help only on the margin, although relief from global trade uncertainty might help set the factory sector abuzz.
Going by the latest industrial production data, India’s economy hasn’t had a great start to the new fiscal year. Growth in output, as measured by the index of industrial production, slowed in April to 2.7% on the base of a year earlier, down from 3.9% in March. Mining output fell last month, while electricity generation grew by only 1.1%. What held up overall production was manufacturing, which saw output rise 3.4%.