Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | Industrial growth: A modest start

Mint Quick Edit | Industrial growth: A modest start

Mint Editorial Board

Data for April from India’s index of industrial production doesn’t offer much cause for cheer. Cheaper credit may help only on the margin, although relief from global trade uncertainty might help set the factory sector abuzz.

Overall, the assembly lines of Indian factories still seem to be rolling too slowly.
Gift this article

Going by the latest industrial production data, India’s economy hasn’t had a great start to the new fiscal year. Growth in output, as measured by the index of industrial production, slowed in April to 2.7% on the base of a year earlier, down from 3.9% in March. Mining output fell last month, while electricity generation grew by only 1.1%. What held up overall production was manufacturing, which saw output rise 3.4%.

Going by the latest industrial production data, India’s economy hasn’t had a great start to the new fiscal year. Growth in output, as measured by the index of industrial production, slowed in April to 2.7% on the base of a year earlier, down from 3.9% in March. Mining output fell last month, while electricity generation grew by only 1.1%. What held up overall production was manufacturing, which saw output rise 3.4%.

Also Read: Time to re-imagine Indian manufacturing from the ground up

Also Read: Time to re-imagine Indian manufacturing from the ground up

Thankfully, the capital goods segment outperformed, with its output climbing 20.3% in April, even if this was on a low statistical base.

Overall, the assembly lines of Indian factories still seem to be rolling too slowly. Economic conditions have broadly been favourable, with moderation in inflation making space for the central bank to lower the cost of borrowing.

Also Read: RBI’s policy review: Why this time is truly different

But then, the supply side story isn’t all there is to it. There is also demand, which needs to strengthen. This year’s budget features a consumption stimulus for taxpayers, which could make a difference on that score.

Also Read: Trump’s trade agenda: About US jobs or global supremacy?

What would really help boost Indian industrial activity, though, would be relief from uncertainty over world trade. For India to emerge as a global manufacturing hub, that’s an important factor.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.