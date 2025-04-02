India can leap from cost competitiveness to innovation-led manufacturing
Summary
- The country is at the cusp of a transition that could turn its low-cost production base into a technology-driven industrial force of high value. Here’s how we can accelerate this transformation.
India is currently on a decisive path to establishing itself as a global manufacturing powerhouse. Moving beyond cost competitiveness, the country is evolving into an innovation-driven industrial hub. The foundation for this transformation is being laid through technology advancements, a fast-maturing startup ecosystem and strategic policy interventions, as highlighted in the budget for 2025-26.