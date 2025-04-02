India can leap from cost competitiveness to innovation-led manufacturing

For instance, South Korea invests over 4% of GDP in R&D, a key reason why it dominates sectors like consumer electronics and automotive technology. In contrast, India’s current R&D spending is around 0.7% of GDP. Closing this gap will require a more aggressive push towards industry-led research in areas such as deep-tech, AI-driven manufacturing and other enablers of the digital age. In general, we must move beyond government-supported projects to private sector-driven innovation.