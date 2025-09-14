Why India’s industrial growth isn’t as satisfactory as it’s made out to be
India's industrial growth numbers have been a bone of contention in recent years, with claims of both overestimation and underestimation. However, an alternative reading of data points to a manufacturing underperformance that needs to be addressed as a policy priority.
In 2023-24, India’s manufacturing sector contributed 17.5% to domestic output (gross value added) at constant prices (i.e., net of inflation), as the National Accounts Statistics (NAS) show. In 2011-12, the sector’s share was almost identical. It means that the sector has grown at the same 6% annual rate as domestic output, during this period. During 2004-05 to 2011-12, the average growth rate was 9.5%. Hence, over a longer span, industrial growth has decelerated.