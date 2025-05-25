Time to re-imagine Indian manufacturing from the ground up
SummaryEvery major power has risen on the back of an innovative industrial base. India should rescue its factory sector from incrementalism and use all the technology it can summon to turn it into a guarantor of global success. Act before this window closes.
China’s President Xi Jinping has stepped up calls for greater self-reliance in the country’s manufacturing sector, reinforcing a strategy that has long unsettled its global trade partners. His latest remarks came less than a week after Beijing and Washington agreed to a 90-day pause in their bilateral trade conflict. The message is unmistakably forward-looking: economic resilience, in Beijing’s calculus, will come not from the Chinese economy’s openness, but from fortified sovereignty.