Time to re-imagine Indian manufacturing from the ground up

China’s President Xi Jinping has stepped up calls for greater self-reliance in the country’s manufacturing sector, reinforcing a strategy that has long unsettled its global trade partners. His latest remarks came less than a week after Beijing and Washington agreed to a 90-day pause in their bilateral trade conflict. The message is unmistakably forward-looking: economic resilience, in Beijing’s calculus, will come not from the Chinese economy’s openness, but from fortified sovereignty.