Chandrajit Banerjee: Manufacturing competitiveness can yield growth, jobs and resilience
India should adopt a bold and cohesive policy framework focused on technology adoption, capital access, industrial infrastructure and digital readiness to help realize the country’s manufacturing potential. This sector’s output reaching $7.5 trillion by 2047 is ambitious but achievable.
India stands at a pivotal moment in its economic trajectory. With the global manufacturing landscape undergoing a strategic realignment, India is uniquely positioned to emerge as a key player in global supply chains. This transformation can anchor long-term economic growth, generate large-scale employment and strengthen industrial resilience—critical pillars for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat. Manufacturing success is also a strategic and national security imperative, as a string of recent domestic and global events have demonstrated.