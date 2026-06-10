India's marketers of consumer products should keep a close eye on El Niño for what it can do to farm output

A weak monsoon has always worried India’s farmers. It should now worry the country’s largest consumer companies just as much. India’s next big consumer goods disruption may begin with a failed or scanty monsoon hundreds of kilometres away from their factories and warehouses.
El Niño, a periodic tilt of warmer Pacific Ocean waters towards the American seaboard away from the Asian one that weakens India’s monsoon, is usually watched for its impact on the farm sector.
It deserves equal attention from corporate boardrooms. A season of lower rainfall, longer dry spells or drought in important farming regions can travel through the economy before appearing in the price of a biscuit packet, cup of tea, chocolate bar or health product.
For India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, a weak monsoon is more than a supply problem. It is a business problem that affects costs, margins and growth. For decades, consumer companies have been judged on their brands, advertising, pricing power and distribution networks. That view is woefully incomplete. Some of their most important assets are not inside factories. They are the farms that produce milk, wheat, tea, coffee, spices, sugar, herbs and edible oils.