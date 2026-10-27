What the growth of ultra-processed food in India can tell us about our current medical test boom

Most of us would have found a newspaper flyer offering a discounted ‘full-body’ check-up: 100 or more tests at a price too good to ignore. Many of us would have had such a package done at some point in the last few years.
Most of us would have found a newspaper flyer offering a discounted ‘full-body’ check-up: 100 or more tests at a price too good to ignore. Many of us would have had such a package done at some point in the last few years.
The detailed report that follows these “comprehensive tests” often comes with a few values highlighted. What you may not know is that many of these flagged values have little clinical significance. Yet, they can trigger repeat tests, scans, diagnostic labels, medicines and follow-up visits. The body may have changed little; the medical identity may have changed completely.
The detailed report that follows these “comprehensive tests” often comes with a few values highlighted. What you may not know is that many of these flagged values have little clinical significance. Yet, they can trigger repeat tests, scans, diagnostic labels, medicines and follow-up visits. The body may have changed little; the medical identity may have changed completely.
India is in the middle of a diagnostic boom. Laboratory chains, imaging centres, hospital packages and digital aggregators have made testing cheaper and more convenient. India certainly needs greater diagnostic capacity. But an important distinction is being blurred: expanding access to testing is not the same as expanding testing itself.
The history of India’s ultra-processed food market offers a useful parallel. Four decades ago, large food companies did not merely create capacity; they created new consumption habits and new markets. Advertising, discounts and convenience converted occasional eating into routine consumption. The same grammar is now visible in diagnostics: “100 tests for ₹999,” annual health packages, app notifications and home collections marketed to people who feel perfectly well.
When laboratory and diagnostic capacity expands rapidly in crowded urban markets, companies must keep machines and collection networks busy. Generating demand becomes commercially rational. Yet, diagnostics differ fundamentally from ordinary consumer goods. Every additional test creates another opportunity to discover an “abnormality,” generating not only revenue but also anxiety and treatment.
Reference ranges are statistical constructs, not biological borders separating health from disease. Test enough parameters in a healthy person and some will inevitably fall outside. Add biological variation, imperfect specificity and differences between laboratories, and red flags become even more likely. This can then lead to more tests, specialist visits and medication.
If this continues for long enough, India could reach an absurd destination: almost every adult would carry a risk label, precondition, incidental finding or abnormal marker. The category of healthy people would shrink, even without any comparable deterioration in population health.
The policy challenge, therefore, is not whether the diagnostic sector should grow, but where and how it should grow.
India has a distribution problem as much as a capacity problem. Metropolitan markets are crowded with laboratories while many Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns still lack dependable pathology services, CT scan, MRI, histopathology and specialist diagnostics. Tax incentives, concessional credit, viability-gap support and public-private partnerships should favour facilities in underserved districts.
Quality should also become a stronger market signal. The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories’ accreditation and standards related to quality, calibration, sample transport and reporting should be visible to consumers. A digital platform selling a test should identify the laboratory processing the sample and disclose its accreditation status.
Diagnostic aggregators require particular scrutiny because their greatest strength can also become their weakness. They lower prices, simplify booking and expand access to home collection. But a platform whose revenue rises with the number of tests sold has a structural incentive to maximize volume. Regulations should distinguish evidence-based screening from promotional packages, require disclosure of commissions and prevent mildly abnormal results from becoming automatic opportunities to upsell tests.
Advertising rules also need to catch up. “Preventive” should not become a marketing synonym for “more.” Claims that larger packages provide better health protection should require evidence. High-volume packages aimed at asymptomatic consumers should explain that testing can generate false positives and unnecessary follow-up.
Doctors, hospitals, insurers and employers are part of the same ecosystem. Testing protocols should begin with a clinical question: what are we looking for, and would the result change treatment? Hospitals can audit routinely overused investigations, while employer-sponsored health checks should be judged by scientific evidence rather than by the sheer number of tests offered.
The economics of diagnostics need not be suppressed; it needs to be redirected. India needs a larger diagnostic sector, particularly in places where testing is scarce. Growth should come from widening geographic access, improving quality, shortening turnaround times and diagnosing important diseases early—not from persuading well-served urban Indians to test more often.
The lesson from ultra-processed food is not that commercial growth is inherently harmful. It is that markets can reshape behaviour long before public policy notices the consequences. A snack can change what people eat. A diagnostic test can change how people understand themselves. India needs more diagnostics where they are scarce, and greater restraint where testing is abundant but clinical purpose is not.
The author is a physician and author of ‘Pill-Free: You Don’t Need Everything You Have Been Prescribed’