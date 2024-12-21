Opinion
Why India needs to relook its strategy to revive medical tourism industry
Summary
- As medical tourism from Bangladesh plummets due to escalating violence and border closures, India must rethink its strategies to revive the medical tourism sector
The promising medical tourism sector in India is facing significant challenges. The ouster of Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh and the formation of the interim government in August this year have impacted the flow of medical tourists into India.
