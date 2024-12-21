Why India needs to relook its strategy to revive medical tourism industry

The issue of e-visas also needs a relook. Although India offers e-visas to 170 countries, this facility is not available in five countries in the current top ten list of source countries, per a November 2024 paper from economic think-tank ICRIER. These nations include Iraq, Yemen, Maldives, Sudan and Nigeria. The facility, even for Bangladesh, was formalised only as late as June 2024. While broad-basing the source countries would be a medium-term plan, approving e-visas for the above countries would greatly help bring some immediate relief to the sector.