Export thrust: India should move goods like a horse to trade like a tiger
India has taken big strides in its logistical infrastructure but must press ahead with reforms to meet its aspiration of becoming a global trading powerful. Easing and speeding up exports is critical to that endeavour.
India’s merchandise exports grew by a significant 39% from $317.5 billion in 2014 to $441.7 billion in 2024. This rise in exports testifies to India’s ambition of positioning itself as a global manufacturing and export powerhouse. Flagship government schemes, such as production-linked incentives (PLI), Make in India and the Phased Manufacturing Programme have played a vital role in India’s export thrust.