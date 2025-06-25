Export thrust: India should move goods like a horse to trade like a tiger

India was better placed than the likes of Bangladesh and Vietnam, but behind countries like South Korea, which was the world leader on those counts. South Korea was doing border checks in just 13 hours at a cost of $185, and document processing in 1 hour for only $11. All these numbers showed the gap India needed to cover in competition with the world’s best export performers. While Doing Business data is old and the World Bank has discontinued this study, its broad 2020 rankings may not have changed very much (except in Vietnam’s case perhaps).