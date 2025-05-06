Businesses need resilience in the face of environmental uncertainty
SummaryWith climate change upon us, enterprises across the world are seen to be responding too slowly. They must step out of their commercial cocoons and take on challenges of the environment squarely as the future they stare at turns increasingly risk-laden and uncertain.
The India Meteorological Department, while defending its failure to forecast the severity of last week’s storm in Delhi, explained the difficulty of predicting sudden and extreme changes resulting from the interaction of multiple weather systems from different directions. It emphasized the need for much denser weather monitoring systems and greater sophistication in analytical capabilities to make forecasts at relevant geographical scales and within appropriate time spans for action to be taken in advance. Understandably, assessing the local impact of climate change is a critical challenge for industry, agriculture and everyone else.