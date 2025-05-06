Businesses need resilience in the face of environmental uncertainty

Interestingly, both the Global Risks Report and the much broader Edelman Trust Barometer focus on a generational divide. While in the former, the younger generation was found to be significantly more concerned about environmental risks, a hard-hitting finding in the latter report suggests that more than four-fifths of the survey’s respondents in the developed world believe that the next generation will be worse off. This number drops to less than 40% on a global average (the figure for India is 66%), but the survey still presents quite a pessimistic view on the whole.