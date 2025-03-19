India needs a better way to track its micro-enterprises
Summary
- Given how poorly the NSO’s economic census has performed, we need a new approach. An enterprise sample registration system could offer data that plugs a significant gap in our understanding of the informal economy.
Even before we could get to see the results of the seventh economic census (conducted in 2019-20), plans are afoot to conduct the eighth one in the coming months. India’s economic census is supposed to be a comprehensive database of all firms in the country, including micro-enterprises. It is supposed to be conducted every five years and serve as a sampling frame for informal-sector surveys. These surveys are then used to estimate the informal sector’s contribution to national output.