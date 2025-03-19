India needs a better way to track its micro-enterprises

Given the troubled history of India’s economic census, it is worth considering other alternatives to map the spread of enterprises across the country. Some small enterprises that are not part of the GST net are registered under other state laws (such as the Shops and Establishments Act or Co-operative Act). If each enterprise is assigned a unique state ID, it is possible to develop a meta-database of all such enterprises (and their establishments) in a state. This database can then be dynamically updated based on information about the renewal of registrations.