How to expand India's middle class in the age of AI: appropriate skilling and job status elevation

India’s employment problem, like elsewhere, has two dimensions—the number of jobs and their quality. As education levels rise, even when jobs are available, young people aspire to better jobs with higher salaries and greater social status.
India’s target, set by the National Education Policy 2020, is to raise the gross enrolment ratio in higher education to 50% by 2035. States such as Tamil Nadu have already crossed it.
In a world of artificial intelligence (AI), we need to ask what kinds of jobs our educated workforce will find, if there will be enough of them, whether this employment will match aspirations and whether job-seekers will have the skills (not just degrees) to do them.
Three types of workers may thrive. The first are those who can complement AI, using it to amplify their judgement, domain knowledge, real-time observations and creativity. These will be true experts in any field and few in number. They will rise in value and status.