How to expand India's middle class in the age of AI: appropriate skilling and job status elevation

India’s employment problem, like elsewhere, has two dimensions—the number of jobs and their quality. As education levels rise, even when jobs are available, young people aspire to better jobs with higher salaries and greater social status.
India’s employment problem, like elsewhere, has two dimensions—the number of jobs and their quality. As education levels rise, even when jobs are available, young people aspire to better jobs with higher salaries and greater social status.
India’s target, set by the National Education Policy 2020, is to raise the gross enrolment ratio in higher education to 50% by 2035. States such as Tamil Nadu have already crossed it.
India’s target, set by the National Education Policy 2020, is to raise the gross enrolment ratio in higher education to 50% by 2035. States such as Tamil Nadu have already crossed it.
In a world of artificial intelligence (AI), we need to ask what kinds of jobs our educated workforce will find, if there will be enough of them, whether this employment will match aspirations and whether job-seekers will have the skills (not just degrees) to do them.
Three types of workers may thrive. The first are those who can complement AI, using it to amplify their judgement, domain knowledge, real-time observations and creativity. These will be true experts in any field and few in number. They will rise in value and status.
Second, those who can generate inputs and data for AI models. There is already a contractor economy through which frontier AI labs pay Indian doctors, lawyers, engineers and language specialists to train their models. Experts in both English and local languages are commanding a premium to train Indic-language models. AI development also needs vast amounts of energy to run the machines, so the energy sector should create jobs.
Third, job creation will continue in sectors that AI will take a long time to penetrate, or services where human faculties matter, such as elderly care, security, teaching, nursing and healthcare, and the work done by plumbers, electricians et al.
It is this third category, with a mix of education and skill levels—the largest and most overlooked—that holds the biggest untapped source of new middle-class livelihoods if the work can be made to pay and command respect.
Finally, manufacturing is becoming increasingly automated, and with low wages, it is not a preferred option for many. As India expands manufacturing, it will add to the size of the economy but with falling labour intensity.
How ready are young Indians to take jobs of the future?
First, jobs that complement AI will require cognitive literacy, English fluency and a device with reliable data bandwidth. We may have millions of graduates but also a double-digit unemployment rate among educated young adults. In addition to formal education, people need applied-and-tested skills in areas such as medicine, law and Indic languages to capture data-generation rents before time runs out.
India faces an engineering graduate glut. A large share of India’s million-plus trained engineers per year were absorbed by IT services for the routine coding and testing that AI now automates. As entry-level demand softens, these young people will need to develop engineering skills that complement AI.
How should we respond? We need to treat AI literacy as basic infrastructure. We need to redesign engineering and commerce curricula around AI-complementary skills: domain depth, communication and judgement under ambiguity. Embed this in industrial training institutes, polytechnics and the National Skills Framework, with subsidized tool access—the equivalent of what our digital stack did for payments.
Second, many of the new jobs that will emerge or continue in the AI world lie in heavily regulated industries—energy, healthcare, including biomedical trials, education and financial services. India must simplify its regulatory regime and make it more predictable and quicker.
Third, the biggest problem we face is of raising the status of labour-intensive services. This is at the heart of building the next middle class. Take elderly care, nursing and healthcare. These involve long hours, unpleasant conditions and shift work. Teaching has lost status. Skilled trades—driving, plumbing, electrical work, personal services—pay decently but carry little social prestige. These are not jobs that people choose.
The question is: what can we do to make such jobs financially rewarding and raise their social status? Put bluntly, can we make them glamorous?
A credential certification system—a nationally recognized qualification framework for care workers and tradespeople would signal that these are skill-based occupations, not just fallback options. Governments and media shape aspirations. A sustained public campaign can shift what the young consider worth pursuing as careers.
For the self-employed, the opportunity is not a career ladder but a business. Formalizing and financing that transition through easier access to credit, business registration and digital platforms that connect skilled tradespeople with clients could reframe these not as jobs of last resort but as entrepreneurial entry points.
The challenge is to build institutions that can expand India’s middle class. AI, for all the anxiety it generates, is also an opportunity to redesign curriculums, forge actual industry-academia partnerships and make neglected occupations financially rewarding as well as socially respected. How we respond in the next five years will determine whether a generation is lifted by technology or left behind by it.
The authors are, respectively, Union Bank Chair professor of economics, Great Lakes Institute of Management, and an IAS officer.