The mystery of India’s missing middle class: Is it really part of our growth story?
Enough data points to the inability of this class to lead a consumption boom, a la China’s. The consequences of this may be significant. India’s economic emergence simply can’t afford to leave such an important chunk of the population behind.
India’s economy clocked a robust 7.4% year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2024–25 and is forecast to expand around 6.5% in fiscal year 2024-25. While this marks a slowdown from the 9.2% growth achieved in 2023-24, it still makes India one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.