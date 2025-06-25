India’s middle-class dilemma becomes sharper when compared with China’s experience. Between 2000 and 2010, China’s middle class expanded rapidly, fuelled by mass job creation in export manufacturing and sustained wage growth. By 2010, around 40% of its population was middle class. This powered booms in its markets for housing, automobiles, travel and durables. It was backed by policy interventions aimed at affordable housing, employment generation and broad access to credit for asset creation. India, despite rapid urbanization, has not matched this with comparable factory employment or city housing initiatives.