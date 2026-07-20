India, a power in the middle: Beyond the US-China binary

US under secretary of war Elbridge Colby has poured fresh oil into the middle-powers debate ignited by Canadian Prime Minister Mike Carney in January.
“There is a great deal of hubbub about a collective ‘middle powers’ strategy these days. At DoW, we are not concerned that this is a serious possibility. Rather, we are more concerned that a few allies and partners will *think it is* and waste valuable time, money, and political capital on a distraction,” Colby posted on X on 14 July.
The idea of middle powers banding together independent of superpowers took off at the World Economic Forum at Davos when Carney famously warned, “middle powers must act together because if we're not at the table, we're on the menu".