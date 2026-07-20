India, a power in the middle: Beyond the US-China binary

US under secretary of war Elbridge Colby has poured fresh oil into the middle-powers debate ignited by Canadian Prime Minister Mike Carney in January.
US under secretary of war Elbridge Colby has poured fresh oil into the middle-powers debate ignited by Canadian Prime Minister Mike Carney in January.
“There is a great deal of hubbub about a collective ‘middle powers’ strategy these days. At DoW, we are not concerned that this is a serious possibility. Rather, we are more concerned that a few allies and partners will *think it is* and waste valuable time, money, and political capital on a distraction,” Colby posted on X on 14 July.
“There is a great deal of hubbub about a collective ‘middle powers’ strategy these days. At DoW, we are not concerned that this is a serious possibility. Rather, we are more concerned that a few allies and partners will *think it is* and waste valuable time, money, and political capital on a distraction,” Colby posted on X on 14 July.
The idea of middle powers banding together independent of superpowers took off at the World Economic Forum at Davos when Carney famously warned, “middle powers must act together because if we're not at the table, we're on the menu".
Colby is the first senior American official to publicly dismiss the strategy as a non-starter and assert that the US is the only viable alternative available in the world as a global security provider and weapons maker.
Power parlays
Colby's remarks came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-nation tour, during which India secured uranium supplies from Australia, signed a deal to sell Russian-origin BrahMos missiles to Indonesia, and elevated New Zealand to the status of a strategic partner.
The last relationship specifically focuses on naval cooperation, extending New Delhi’s blue-ocean ambitions beyond the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean into the South Pacific. Australia put in place the mechanism to ship uranium to India, with the agreement signed 12 years ago.
Modi’s tour followed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s visit to New Delhi for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, during which she signed on to the first-ever Japan-India military co-development project. Japan, which has abandoned its pacifist defence policy under Takaichi, has enabled full technology transfer, the first of which is the construction of the Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) naval system.
A couple of months after his Davos speech, Carney flew to New Delhi to fix a relationship strained by alleged misadventures of Indian spooks in his country and the US. He institutionalized the strategic bilateral defence dialogue for Indo-Pacific maritime security, cybersecurity, and defence technology transfer. During that visit, Canadian energy company Cameco and the Indian Department of Atomic Energy signed a $2.6 billion long-term uranium supply deal.
Australia, New Zealand, and Canada are part of the elite Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network of English-speaking nations, the other two being the UK and the US. India and the UK already have a high level of strategic and industrial convergence, anchored by the India-UK Vision 2035 and a binding 10-year Defence Industrial Roadmap. A free trade pact between the two countries went live on 15 July.
That leaves the US. America has made it clear that it will not allow India to emerge as a big technology and economic power. Events over the past five years, however, have complicated its task. And it is of its own making.
The US National Security Strategy released in 2025 hinted that it would involve itself less in Asia, and it would be up to the nations of the region to deal with an assertive China. in June, the department of war renamed its Indo-Pacific Command as the US Pacific Command.
Interestingly, the new direction is diametrically opposite to Colby’s own strategic thinking of containing China articulated before he joined the government.
Pyrrhic wars
A global strategic realignment began the day Russia attacked Ukraine, and countries began to be marked in Dullesian fashion: those with the West or against the Western grand alliance led by the US since World War II.
India stood out as an outlier, buying discounted Russian oil while condemning the war itself. The stance was unacceptable to the West, but after positioning New Delhi as the only credible counterweight to Beijing, it found itself in a bind.
The Hamas attack on Israel and its invasion of Gaza, followed by US President Donald Trump’s indiscriminate tariff war, cracked the post-war Western compact. The Iran war blew it up for good. America’s prime spot in the international power structure as a security provider now lies in tatters after failing to protect its West Asian friends from Iran.
Meanwhile, India received a real-time assessment of the cost of strategic independence. It found itself practically friendless in a short-lived skirmish with Pakistan in 2025. It drew bad press and Trump’s censure for not accepting that he force-stopped the war. It could only watch as Pakistan emerged from diplomatic wilderness to the centre stage, brokering peace on behalf of the world’s hitherto pre-eminent superpower.
Trump lent Pakistan army chief Asim Munir political and diplomatic supremacy and further diluted the country’s civilian authority when he hosted Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Oval Office. Pakistan’s international profile rose enough for the short-lived Iran-US ceasefire deal to be called the Islamabad Declaration.
The power in the middle
In an interview titled Bharat Reloaded on Doordarshan on 9 June, foreign minister S. Jaishankar revealed that the middle-power strategy was a subject hotly debated even among foreign ministers.
He quoted one of his counterparts as telling him that India was not a middle power but a power in the middle. Jaishankar went on to say that middle powers by definition stayed in a band within the power spectrum but India was destined to go much higher in the hierarchy.
The ambition aligns with the ideology of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which swears by a muscular, militaristic Hindu nation. Its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, sees overwhelming military strength as the only effective deterrence against inimical neighbours.
India is already manoeuvring its economy to reorient it around defence and strategic new-age technologies. While conscription is absent in India, cultural valorization of war and the military is omnipresent. For its existing and potential strategic partners beyond the US and China—a no-go for most middle powers—India is the only democracy (a crucial factor) with the talent and industrial depth to handle high technology and sophisticated weapon systems.
It has also designed economic policies to lure private companies, entrepreneurs and investors to help it build a strategic manufacturing ecosystem.
India, however, faces formidable challenges before global companies place their trust and confidence in its industry. The Tatas, arguably the country's most trusted industrial badge and a key player in its defence production push, have been buffeted by a series of cyber and ransomware attacks. It was most recently caught in an embarrassing situation when details of the new iPhone leaked from a Tata factory that assembles the device.
The latest, and even more damaging, incident occurred at India’s largest nuclear power plant, Kudankulam, in Tamil Nadu. Ransomware group World Leaks hacked into one of the plant’s contractors, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group’s systems and reportedly posted a cache of documents, including plant blueprints and supplier details, on the dark web.
Anil Ambani’s business group is a key player in the defence industry with a joint venture with French Dassault Aviation to build Rafale fighter jets and another with German Rheinmetall AG to make explosives and propellants.
The Indian economy has forever been driven by rains, farmers, and consumers. The new Bharat (which, for a brief while, ironically, indicated the poor, rural India compared to the modern, urban, middle-class India) is now being loaded and locked by Indian corporations, where none of the three would matter.
Dinesh Narayanan is a New Delhi-based journalist, columnist and author of ‘The RSS and the Making of the Deep Nation'.