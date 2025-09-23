English
Mint Quick Edit | Orbital danger: It’s never too late to shield strategic Indian satellites from space threats

Mint Editorial Board 1 min read 23 Sept 2025, 07:00 am IST
New Delhi is reportedly planning ‘bodyguard’ satellites to counter threats to its existing orbiters. (Pixabay)
With satellite data feeds playing a crucial role in modern military conflicts, as in this year's India-Pakistan conflict, New Delhi's plan for a new defensive shield for its assets in orbit is welcome. We can’t afford to have data signals zapped by adversaries in space.

Under a global treaty, space must stay free of weapons of mass destruction, but eyes in the sky have long aided military action on the ground.

Satellites provide valuable intelligence, as exemplified by this year’s India-Pakistan conflict in which data feeds from orbiters helped Indian forces strike targets deep within Pakistani territory, while our adversary was suspected of relying on Chinese space assets.

So, it’s heartening to see India grant this aspect of national security the attention it warrants. New Delhi is reportedly planning ‘bodyguard’ satellites to counter threats to its existing orbiters. Data-jamming techniques that are not explicitly covered by the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 are thought to be under development in some countries.

There could also be orbital crashes disguised as accidents. As reported, we suffered a near-miss last year when a satellite of an unnamed country we share a border with came within 1km of an Indian satellite; close enough, that is, to endanger it. It’s possible that it was an attempt to probe our satellite defences.

Whatever was behind that incident, it’s clear that our strategic space apparatus needs a shield against misadventures by adversaries.

While India is far ahead of Pakistan in terms of eyes in the sky, our geopolitical circumstances demand that we prepare for a scenario of intelligence sharing among several adversarial players. China, notably, has been making rapid advances in space technology.

While nobody expects space to turn into a hot battlefield, we must not leave our satellites exposed to new dangers.

