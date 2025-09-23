Mint Quick Edit | Orbital danger: It’s never too late to shield strategic Indian satellites from space threats
Summary
With satellite data feeds playing a crucial role in modern military conflicts, as in this year's India-Pakistan conflict, New Delhi's plan for a new defensive shield for its assets in orbit is welcome. We can’t afford to have data signals zapped by adversaries in space.
Under a global treaty, space must stay free of weapons of mass destruction, but eyes in the sky have long aided military action on the ground.
