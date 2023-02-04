India misreads China’s LAC intentions at its own peril
- In his remarks, Gen. Naravane appeared to both confirm the contention that the Army had played it safe and reveal some fundamental misunderstandings of China’s actions and intentions
Last Friday, Gen. MM Naravane, the former Indian Army chief, said the Indian Army has an advantage over the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) for the first time. This statement needs to be parsed carefully for its timing and content.
