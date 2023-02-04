India misreads China’s LAC intentions at its own peril

Merely standing up to the Chinese on the LAC might actually be a rather big deal, given the differential in material capabilities between the two sides, but it also gives the lie to the contention that Indian troops are more battle-hardened than the Chinese. It has been pointed out previously that the Indian Army’s experience in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations over the past few decades does not necessarily equip its men or leadership for conventional conflict of the sort now expected on the LAC.