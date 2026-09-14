India’s ‘missing’ trillions in nominal GDP are not a mystery but the result of a statistical upgrade

Earlier revisions were smaller. It was a downward ₹2.8 trillion from the first quarter of 2008-09 to the fourth quarter of 2011-12, ₹20,000 crore from the first quarter of 2012-13 to the second quarter of 2014-15, and then an upward ₹7.5 trillion from the third quarter of 2014-15 to the fourth quarter of 2021-22. Importantly, the lower count of revisions in the latest period indicates greater stability of India’s GDP series.