India’s ‘missing’ trillions in nominal GDP are not a mystery but the result of a statistical upgrade

Some narratives are grounded in evidence, while others derive their force from selective interpretation rather than the facts themselves. The narrative of the “missing” ₹6 trillion in nominal GDP in the first quarter of 2025-26 or ₹42 trillion in nominal GDP from the first quarter of 2022-23 to the second quarter 2025-26 is one such case.
Four questions, political as well as economic, have emerged following the government’s declaration of India’s GDP growth at 7.8% in the first quarter of 2026-27.