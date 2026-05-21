Adverse trade-offs: India's monetary and fiscal policymakers face a tough task ahead

Next, look at agriculture. The government has announced an increase of an average 5% in minimum support prices (MSPs) for kharif crops over last year’s rates. This was timely from the perspective of farmers; with the India Meteorological Department and Skymet predicting a sub-normal monsoon amid an El Niño possibility, there are concerns of crop prospects being impacted. But raised MSPs are likely to lead benchmark market prices up. This means that even if we experience normal rainfall and farm supplies do not decline, prices will rise.