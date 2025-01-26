Opinion
India’s monetary policy panel should hold policy rates steady for the time being
Gaurav Kapur 5 min read 26 Jan 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Summary
- The Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting committee should retain its focus on price stability. This will help steady the rupee and aid economic growth. While RBI waits for external uncertainty to lift, it could use other tools to manage liquidity.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In its February meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will deliberate on whether the trajectory of policy rates has reached an inflexion point from where an easing cycle can begin.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less