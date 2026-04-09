The Gulf war’s two-week break for truce talks has spelt relief for the global economy. But until a reliable peace pact is forged, hostilities could erupt again—even before the West Asian dust-up settles to offer us some clarity on its impact. So, it was sensible of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to have held its monetary policy steady.
India’s monetary policy: The RBI did what was apt amid a war haze that will take time to clear up
SummaryThe MPC decision to leave the Reserve Bank’s repo rate unchanged is consistent with economic uncertainty—despite a tentative US-Iran ceasefire. The central bank must stay alert but the Centre may need to act. Think of the rupee’s weakness.
The Gulf war’s two-week break for truce talks has spelt relief for the global economy. But until a reliable peace pact is forged, hostilities could erupt again—even before the West Asian dust-up settles to offer us some clarity on its impact. So, it was sensible of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to have held its monetary policy steady.
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