India’s silent data revolution will arm policymaking with evidence
Our statistical system is poised for a leap that will allow dynamic policy responses, thanks to more timely inputs that reveal a lot more. This should deepen democratic accountability. Here’s what’s being done and what more is needed.
India is at the cusp of a transformative data revolution that promises to fundamentally reshape how we understand the economy. The ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) has embarked on an ambitious modernization agenda that is not merely updating existing systems but re-imagining our entire statistical infrastructure. This represents a significant advance in public administration, with profound implications for policymaking, governance and economic planning.