India’s silent data revolution will arm policymaking with evidence

To better leverage data, work is afoot on new frameworks to harmonize different data-sets and set standards for data quality. These initiatives reflect the fact that in today’s digitally connected economy, isolated statistics can be both inefficient and ineffective. Equally welcome are efforts to roll online prices into the CPI, along with online rail fares and fuel prices. MoSPI’s creation of a dedicated research analysis division signals a shift from data collection to interpretation. Working papers from this division promise to transform raw statistics into actionable intelligence.