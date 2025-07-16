Consumer dissonance: Focus policy on market rivalry instead of pricing strategy
A review of India’s MRP system of ‘maximum retail prices’ mustn’t end up cramping the pricing freedom of companies by invoking an outdated cost-plus formula. Let’s rely on competition, not intervention, to regulate prices.
In a country of highly price-conscious consumers, even a liberalized economy must endure an itch for price control that seems to surface in policy circles every few years. The latest instance is an idea reported to have popped up as part of a proposal to revise India’s MRP system. Under it, as of now, consumer-facing companies must display a ‘maximum retail price’ on a product’s pack above which it cannot legally be retailed.