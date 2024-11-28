India must act right away against an emerging scarcity of fresh water
Summary
- Many Indian cities are already facing severe shortages of fresh water supply. If we are to fend off a crisis in another decade or two, India must act now by adding water desalination plants to its infrastructure blueprint. We’re lucky to have a 7,000km coastline.
In recent articles, I have often referred to three ongoing technological revolutions that will fundamentally transform the way we live: the energy transformation from fossil fuels to renewables, the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution and the biotechnological revolution (Mint, 31 May 2024, Economic & Political Weekly, 28 September 2024).