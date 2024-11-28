India must act right away against an emerging scarcity of fresh water

To put things in perspective, here are some numbers. There is no scarcity of water per se. Accounting for over 70% of the earth’s surface, the world’s stock of water has been estimated at over 1.4 billion cubic kilometres—vastly in excess of our needs today and in the foreseeable future. However, only 2.5% of this is fresh water, mostly in the form of frozen polar ice-caps and glaciers (69%) and ground water (30%).